Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcMNV_0bSs9kZe00
Malaysia Politics

A timeline of the political turmoil that led to Monday's resignation of embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin:

Feb 24, 2020: A reformist ruling alliance collapses after more than 35 lawmakers withdraw their support, led by Muhyiddin's Bersatu party. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad quits abruptly to protest Bersatu's plan to form a new government with the corruption-tainted regime led by the United Malays National Organization party that he ousted in 2018 elections.

Feb 29: The king names Muhyiddin as the new prime minister after obtaining nominations from political party leaders.

March 4: Muhyiddin delays the opening of Parliament for more than two months to May 18.

March 18: The government imposes a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic that stretches until June.

May 18: Parliament resumes for a half day and shuts until July due to the pandemic.

May 29: The Bersatu party expels Mahathir, his son and three senior members.

July 28: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak an UMNO lawmaker, is sentenced to 12 years in jail after a court finds him guilty in his first corruption trial involving a multibillion-dollar scandal.

Aug. 7: Mahathir forms a new ethnic Malay party to oppose the government.

Sept. 23: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claims he has a majority in Parliament to form a new government and is waiting to meet the king.

Sept. 26: Muhyiddin's alliance wins a crucial election to take back control of eastern Sabah state that is ruled by the opposition.

Oct. 13: Anwar meets the king but the palace says he didn't produce a list of names of those backing him.

Oct. 23: Muhyiddin meets the king to propose a state of emergency that would involve suspending Parliament to curb a rise in coronavirus infections sparked by the Sabah election.

Oct. 25: The king rejects Muhyiddin's proposed emergency, but calls for a halt to “politicking."

Jan. 12, 2021: Muhyiddin announces a state of emergency to tackle the pandemic after obtaining royal assent, with new daily infections surpassing 2,000. Parliament is suspended until Aug. 1, allowing him to rule by ordinance without legislative approval.

June 1: Malaysia enters a second nationwide virus lockdown with most businesses shuttered after daily infections soar above 9,000.

July 8: UMNO president says the party has withdrawn support for Muhyiddin and urges him to resign, but the party remains split. The attorney general says Muhyiddin remains in power until it can be proven in Parliament that he lost majority support.

July 26: Parliament reopens for a special five-day sitting to brief lawmakers on the pandemic. Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan sparks an uproar by saying the government annulled all emergency ordinances on July 21 — denounced by the opposition as a tactic to avoid a vote.

July 29: The king says he didn't approve the annulment and rebukes the government for misleading Parliament. It sparks new calls for Muhyiddin to resign but he insists he didn't violate the constitution. Parliament is postponed until Aug. 2.

July 31: The health ministry says Parliament will be shut for two weeks after coronavirus cases are detected. Hundreds of young people stage a protest in the city center to demand Muhyiddin quit.

Aug. 2: Dozens of opposition lawmakers protest Parliament's closure and call for Muhyiddin to resign.

Aug. 3: UMNO declares the government has fallen after some of its lawmakers pull their support. One UMNO Cabinet minister resigns.

Aug. 4: Muhyiddin says he will prove his legitimacy to rule in a vote in Parliament next month. New daily infections climb above 20,000.

Aug. 6: Second UMNO Cabinet minister resigns.

Aug. 13: Muhyiddin acknowledges that he may have lost majority support and seeks backing from opposition parties in return for sweeping concessions. But his offer is rejected by all opposition parties.

Aug. 16: Muhyiddin tenders his resignation to the king. He is appointed caretaker prime minister until a successor is found.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Razak
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
Person
Anwar Ibrahim
Person
Mahathir Mohamad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysian#Parliament#The Bersatu Party#Umno Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
AsiaPosted by
IBTimes

Malaysian PM Sworn In As Scandal-hit Party Reclaims Leadership

A new Malaysian leader was sworn in Saturday following the previous government's collapse, reclaiming the premiership for his scandal-mired party without an election. Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a stalwart of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a long-ruling coalition that lost power in landmark elections during the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal in 2018.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's new prime minister brings graft-tainted party back to power

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister on Friday, returning the job to a party tainted by graft accusations as the southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump. Ismail Sabri replaces Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Tough task ahead for Malaysia's new PM Ismail Sabri amid crises

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will have to draw on his experience of more than a decade in governance as he takes the reins of a country beset by political turmoil, raging COVID-19 infections and a pandemic-battered economy. The 61-year-old was appointed...
AsiaNBC Philadelphia

Malaysia Gets a New Prime Minister — the Country's Third in 3 Years

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has named Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's new prime minister, the palace said in a Friday statement. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after losing majority support in parliament due to infighting among his political coalition. Ismail's appointment marks the return of the...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Ismail Sabri Yaakob: Malaysia appoints third prime minister in as many years

Malaysia’s king on Friday appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister of the country, making him the country’s third prime minister in three years.Mr Ismail Sabri, who previously served as deputy prime minister, succeeds Muhyiddin Yassin after he lost his parliamentary majority, steeping down after a little over 17 months in power.The appointment comes as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a surge of Covid infections and a growing public discontent over an economic slump and the handling of the pandemic.Mr Ismail Sabri, 61, achieved a slim majority after receiving the support of 114 members of parliament out of...
AsiaPosted by
UPI News

Ismail Sabri Yaakob named Malaysian PM after predecessor resigns

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday was named the new prime minister of Malaysia following months of political turmoil that led to his predecessor's resignation. A former defense minister and current deputy prime minister, Ismail Sabri was appointed by King Al-Sultan Abdullah, The Guardian reported Friday. The...
Politicschemindnews.com

New Malaysian PM brings back to power a party known for corruption

On Friday, Malaysia’s king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, restoring power to a party marred by bribery allegations as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak and an economic crisis. Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down on Monday after coalition infighting cost him his majority, was replaced...
AsiaPosted by
KRMG

Malaysia's longest-governing party seems set to return to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia's longest-governing political party appeared set to reclaim the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election defeat, with its lawmakers summoned to the palace Thursday to verify their candidate has enough support to take office. The choice of former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Scandal-plagued Malaysian Party Poised To Win PM Race

A scandal-plagued Malaysian party looked set Thursday to regain the country's leadership that it lost at landmark elections three years ago, after the last prime minister resigned this week. Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday after a turbulent 17 months in office when allies withdrew support, and amid mounting anger at his...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Malaysia caretaker PM Muhyiddin backs former deputy as premier

Malaysia's Caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin endorsed his former deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next premier, in a bid to ensure policy continuity as the country grapples with rising Covid infections. Ismail Sabri has the support of 50 MPs from the former ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition to become prime...
Asia740thefan.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin resigns as political crisis escalates

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as prime minister on Monday after months of political turmoil culminated in the loss of his majority, but his resignation is likely to open another chapter of instability in the absence of any obvious successor. Muhyiddin's resignation ends a...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Quick view: Power struggle to ensue after Malaysia PM's resignation

THIS COMMENTARY IS PUBLISHED BY FITCH SOLUTIONS COUNTRY RISK & INDUSTRY RESEARCH and is NOT a comment on Fitch Ratings' Credit Ratings. Any comments or data are solely derived from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research and independent sources. Fitch Ratings analysts do not share data or information with Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
AsiaVoice of America

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Resigns After Chaotic 17-Month Tenure  

Malaysia’s king will keep Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on as caretaker prime minister after Muhyiddin and his entire cabinet formally resigned Monday following months of political turmoil. Muhyiddin submitted his resignation and that of his ministers to King Al-Sultan Abdullah when he visited the royal palace shortly after holding an...
AsiaPosted by
The Independent

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns after failing to garner majority support

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has sent his resignation to the king, becoming the country’s shortest-ruling leader after failing to garner majority support, according to reports.Mr Yassin failed to get majority support less than 18 months after taking office. The resignation has spurred a fresh political crisis in the country amid a worsening pandemic situation.Several political leaders had started to haggle over clinching the top post, with deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri attempting to rally support, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).Mr Yassin will, however, tell the king that his alliance still has the biggest bloc of support despite losing...
Asiakdal610.com

Malaysian PM expected to resign after months of political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to step down on Monday, media reports say, after losing his majority in parliament due to infighting in his ruling coalition. If confirmed, Muhyiddin’s resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office, but also increase uncertainty in Malaysia...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysian ringgit falls to one-year low as PM resignation looms

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on Monday and stocks in Kuala Lumpur slipped as an expectation that the Prime Minister will resign turned investors cautious. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to step down on Monday, media reports say, after losing...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Malaysian Bar urges PM to resign, in accordance with Federal Constitution

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): The Malaysian Bar has called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin to step down after admitting that several Members of Parliament (MPs) from the governing coalition had withdrawn their support for him, casting doubt on whether he still commanded the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy