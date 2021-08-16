Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dilys Watling death: Coronation Street and The Two Ronnies star dies aged 78

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxNEv_0bSs9X3500
(Chris Capstick/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street actor Dilys Watling has died, aged 78.

The TV star, who appeared in comedy shows The Two Ronnies and Morecambe & Wise, played Merle Baker in the ITV soap during its first decade on air.

Watling, who was described as a “trailblazer” by her family, died “peacefully” on 10 August after suffering from a long illness.

The actor performed on Broadway in 1970, playing Georgy in a production of Georgy. She received a Tony Award nomination for the role.

In 1964, Watling released the single “Don’t Say You Love Me”, which made it into the UK charts.

She was the sibling of Doctor Who star Deborah Watling and Clacton MP Giles Watling, who said: “Dilys was a much-loved sister and was the eldest of the five of us.”

He added: “She was eccentric in many ways, but was always incredibly generous, warm and loving. In her last few days, she recounted stories of her life that we thought she had long-since forgotten.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA2n9_0bSs9X3500
Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Dilys Watling in 1964 (Getty Images)

Watling was once married to Line of Duty actor Owen Teale, but the pair had the marriage annulled.

Her final TV role was in a 1994 episode of Minder.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dilys Watling
Person
Owen Teale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Two Ronnies#Coronation Street#Morecambe Wise#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Una Stubbs death: Sherlock and Worzel Gummidge star dies aged 84

Actor Una Stubbs, known for her roles in TV series such as Worzel Gummidge, Sherlock and EastEnders, has died at the age of 84.Her agent said she died at home in Edinburgh, surrounded by her family. They told BBC News she had been ill for several months.In a statement, her sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”Stubbs, who was born in Hertfordshire and started out as a dancer, rose to fame...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Actress Dilys Watling Dies at 78 After 'Long Illness'

The 'Coronation Street' actress has passed away at the age of 78 after suffering from a long illness, her brother Giles confirms the sad news in a statement. AceShowbiz - "Coronation Street" and "The Two Ronnies" actress Dilys Watling has died. The star, who appeared as Merle Baker in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: 8 Out of 10 Cats star dies from cancer aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock has died at the age of 58.The 8 Out of 10 Cats star had been suffering from cancer.Lock, a stand-up comedian, also appeared on Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and QI.He was best known for being the team captain on Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr, for 10 years from 2005. He was replaced by Rob Beckett in 2016.Lock was also team captain alongside Jon Richardson on spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Richardson said in a tweet that he...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney reveals future of Debbie and Leanne's Bistro battle

Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney has opened up about the future of her character and Leanne Battersby's rivalry. The heat at the Bistro will certainly be turned up in the coming weeks, with Debbie and Leanne forced to work together in a professional manner, but it might well prove to be a beautiful relationship once their guards are down.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Charlie de Melo explains Imran's ruthless move in trial story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Imran Habeeb is in the middle of a feisty legal battle on Coronation Street after deciding to defend Kelly Neelan. Kelly (Millie Gibson) and Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) have both been charged with murder after their involvement in Seb Franklin's fatal attack. However, the two teens give conflicting versions of events, making either of their acquittals a matter of disproving the other's defence.
CelebritiesEmpire

Actor Una Stubbs Dies, Aged 84

A performer who lit up the stage and screen whenever she appeared – and no matter the size of the venue or role – has died. Una Stubbs was 84. Born in 1937 in Leicestershire, Stubbs started her career dancing from a young age after her mother enrolled her in the La Roche school in Slough. She made her stage debut at the London Palladium and also parlayed her skills and bubbly personality into dancing on music TV series. From there, she moved on to become a popular personality in the world of game shows, especially Don't Say A Word, which eventually became the big hit Give Us A Clue.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Francis Mossman death: Spartacus Vengeance star dies at 33

Spartacus actor Francis Mossman has died at the age of 33, his agent has confirmed.The New Zealand-born actor portrayed Vitus in the US television series Spartacus: Vengeance, and appeared in the soap opera Shortland Street and the YouTube series The Horizon.In a statement, his agent wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whÄnau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers.”“WhÄnau” is a Maori word that translates to “extended family”.The message added: “Always a ray of light and a well...
WorldShropshire Star

Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives. Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died aged 82. Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died in a...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals the aftermath of Tyrone and Fiz's kiss

Coronation Street spoilers follow. This week, Coronation Street fans saw a new development in the drama between Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), his fiancée Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) and his former partner Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine), as Tyrone sought solace with his ex in a moment of vulnerability. In recent weeks,...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Television and recording star Ernie Sigley dies at the age of 82

Beloved Australian television and radio star Ernie Sigley has died at the age of 82 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for five years. The Melbourne-born entertainer won a whopping 21 Logie Awards over his illustrious career, including the 1975 Gold Logie for Australia’s most popular TV personality. Sigley made a name...
Burbank, CAmynewsla.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dies at Age 95

Former child star Jane Withers, who made her first big splash in the movies acting opposite Shirley Temple in 1934’s “Bright Eyes,” has died at the age of 95, according to multiple reports Sunday. Withers died Saturday evening in Burbank surrounded by loved ones, her daughter Kendall Errair said in...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

17 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Tyrone and Fiz try to pull together as Hope finally faces the consequences over the fire. Elsewhere, there's hope for Alya and Ryan's future as Daisy moves on, while Michael has to decide whether he's with Grace for the right reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy