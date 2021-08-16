Cancel
Stocks

Banks' crypto investments - Wall Street pay frenzy - PNC caters to wealthy

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

On the agenda today:

Let's get started.

These 13 banks have invested the most in crypto and blockchain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGE3A_0bSs9UOu00

Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images

Financial institutions are vying for a piece of the booming cryptocurrency market, and 13 of the world's largest banks have already pushed billions into crypto and blockchain companies. From Citibank to Morgan Stanley, here are the banks that have invested the most.

The Wall Street pay frenzy is going into overdrive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyCHD_0bSs9UOu00

Samantha Lee/Insider

Guggenheim Securities just raised junior bankers' salaries for the second time in months. Meanwhile, Bank of America is giving junior bankers another pay bump , a nod to the Street's heightening talent war. Check out how much bankers are getting paid at 14 Wall Street firms as the frenzied salary hikes continue.

PNC is staffing up to cater to rich clients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWuor_0bSs9UOu00

REUTERS/Larry Downing

PNC is rebranding and staffing up its private bank to maintain its clientele - as well as capture new ones in wealth hotspots like Florida and Texas. We spoke with asset management group head Carole Brown, who told us about the push to expand.

BCG is bumping base pay for associates and consultants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVl2F_0bSs9UOu00

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images

BCG is bumping base pay for associates and first-year consultants by $10,000. The move comes as many young consultants are burning out and quitting their jobs, and consulting firms are offering bonuses, perks, and pay raises to try to retain young talent. Here's what we know about BCG's latest pay raise.

Hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio wants you to think like Picasso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq2zp_0bSs9UOu00

Thomas Peter/Reuters

In a string of tweets, Dalio laid out four steps to making better decisions in life and work. Here's why he wants you to think like Picasso.

Banks and hedge funds are throwing money at quants in bond trading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBLpG_0bSs9UOu00

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Quants in the US can expect to make big money - especially if they work for a hedge fund. For some candidates, base salaries can swell towards half a million dollars. Take a look at how much banks and hedge funds are offering the "rocket scientists of Wall Street."

On our radar:

