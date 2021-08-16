Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight diverted to Sharjah

As soon as India was moved from the Red List of the UK to the Amber List, everyone who needed to travel to the UK started to get on a plane. This led to a surge in the pricing because of the far reduced number of flights being offered between India and the United Kingdom since January 2021. However, with a new order, the number of flights permitted between India and the UK have now gone up to 34 per week for Indian carriers and 34 per week for carriers on the other side. However, it took some time for the airlines to announce new schedules.