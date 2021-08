Little noticed last week, the Department of Homeland Security Warns New COVID Restrictions May Spark Attacks by Domestic Extremists:. Domestic extremist groups could use the new restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 as an excuse to launch attacks, the Department of Homeland Security warned. “Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year,” warned the Department of Homeland Security in its latest terrorism bulletin.