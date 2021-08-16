Cancel
Alabama State

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight

By Wes Wyatt
wbrc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL STORM FRED made a landfall today at Cape San Blas, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The Tropical Storm will continue to weaken as it moves north near the Alabama and Georgia state line. The heaviest rain and more significant impacts will be east of our area. However, we could have some wind gusts over 30 mph in places like Oxford, Ashland, Piedmont, Heflin, Alexander City, and Wedowee. The greatest chance for rain overnight will be closer to the center of circulation, east of I-65. I’d plan on some wet weather along the 431 corridor in East Alabama. The greatest impacts from Fred will happen before lunchtime.

