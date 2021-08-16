Valley Forge Casino Resort holding hiring event for more than 40 positions
If you're looking for a job, there is a big hiring event happening this week in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The Valley Forge Casino Resort is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17. There are more than 40 positions available, from security to casino cashiers and cooks. Applicants will be interviewed and possibly offered a job on the spot. The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia. You can find more information about careers at Valley Forge Casino Resort here . MORE TOP STORIES:
