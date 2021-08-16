Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Valley Forge Casino Resort holding hiring event for more than 40 positions

6abc Action News
 5 days ago

If you're looking for a job, there is a big hiring event happening this week in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The Valley Forge Casino Resort is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

There are more than 40 positions available, from security to casino cashiers and cooks.

Applicants will be interviewed and possibly offered a job on the spot.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia.

You can find more information about careers at Valley Forge Casino Resort here .

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
