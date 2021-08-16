Flooding a Concern as Rain Expected in DC Area Most of the Week

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED