Flooding a Concern as Rain Expected in DC Area Most of the Week

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers with isolated pockets of heavy rain soaked parts of the D.C. area Monday, leading to more flooding in already saturated portions of our region. Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of the District, Montgomery County in Maryland and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia until 2:30 a.m.

