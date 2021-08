Given the tire issues in Friday’s race, it was decided by Indy Lights series that today’s race would be reduced from 75 to 70 laps, and would be red-flagged at half-distance. Cars would then be made to stop in their pitbox to change right-side tires, and make no other changes or adjustments. Teams that elected to take more than those two right-side tires would be forced to start from the rear of the field.