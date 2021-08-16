Cancel
Billings, MT

Flirting with record heat today and record cool on Wednesday

By Miller Robson
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1wHL_0bSs7kMO00

Good morning.

Another hot day is on tap with record heat possible this afternoon in Billings (99°/2003). A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the area.

A weak disturbance will jet through giving us a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these storms could be dry with wind gusts over 40 mph so a Red Flag Warning is effect.

Smoke will be rather thick today so expect the air quality to be poor. Tuesday is not looking too good at least for the first part of the day.

It will stay hot tomorrow (not as hot as today) with a chance of showers and thunderstorms remaining as a strong cold front heads toward the area.

We’ll feel the effects of the front Wednesday as highs will top out in the low 60s with a decent chance of rain. Daytime highs and nighttime lows will stay below average through the weekend with daily showers possible through Saturday. Rainfall could range from 0.25 – 0.75”.

Today's high will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, mid 90s to low 100s tomorrow, low 60s Wednesday then low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 60s tonight then the low to mid 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

