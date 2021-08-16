Jobs or the environment? Ahead of 2022, Pa. Dems thread needle on ‘false choice’

Pedestrian and cyclist traffic on major city roadways exploded since the beginning of the pandemic, with many antsy Philadelphia residents flocking to areas like Ben Franklin Parkway and Martin Luther King Drive for recreation and now, more environmentally friendly commuting. With a portion of the MLK route opening again after being off-limits to vehicles since March 2020, alternative transportation activists see an opportunity to lobby the city for more inclusive and safer roadways. Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition’s RANDY LOBASSO says his team dreamed up a compromise, allowing room for car lanes and non-carbon travel, but it hasn’t gained traction with city planners. On the Parkway, architecture critic INGA SAFFRON has covered redesign plans several times in the last three decades, but has yet to see a dramatic transformation. They join us alongside MIKE CARROLL, Deputy Director ofthe Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, & Sustainability, to discuss how the city must adapt to the future of road sharing.