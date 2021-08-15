Hypothetically speaking, if CA law AB 5 were repealed, how would that affect the ability to hire subcontractors for a business?

Generally this site is not a place for esoteric discussion. However, in short, AB 5 codified a California Supreme Court case called Dynamex. With some exceptions, the Dynamex case provided many of the same protections that AB5 did. AB5 broadened the scope of Dynamex so it would not be the same if AB5 were repealed, but it would still be very difficult to characterize a worker as an independent contractor using the Dynamex ABC test.