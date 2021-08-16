Choose Birmingham to film Lord of the Rings series, professor urges

The Lord of the Rings franchise and New Zealand have long been intertwined. But for its second season, the new Amazon show won't be going there and back again. Amazon has surprisingly announced that the second season of its Lord of the Rings streaming series will be filmed in the United Kingdom instead of New Zealand, where production on the first season and the films took place. The decision, the New Zealand Herald writes, "represents something of a nightmare scenario" for the country's tourism industry, which fears New Zealand could lose its reputation as the series' home. Indeed, the Herald reports a tourism document previously warned that should another country gain that reputation, New Zealand "should expect" its Lord of the Rings "legacy to quickly taper off."