Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Choose Birmingham to film Lord of the Rings series, professor urges

By Jamie Brassington
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA university professor has said filming on the Lord of the Rings TV series should take place in Birmingham. It comes as Amazon Studios announced the £336 million production was moving from New Zealand to the UK. Season one of the series, which is as yet unnamed, will finish filming...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Amazon Studios#Culture#Covid#Shepperton#Hobbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ Amazon Series Moves Production From New Zealand to U.K. for Season 2

Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series is moving production from New Zealand to the U.K for Season 2. The untitled series was picked up for multiple seasons at the streamer when it was first ordered back in 2017. Filming was completed on the first season of the show on Aug. 2. Season 1 post-production will continue in New Zealand through June 2022, while pre-production on Season 2 will begin concurrently in the U.K. after the first of the year. “As we look to relocate the production to the U.K., we do not intend to actively pursue the Season One MoU five...
TV & VideosTaylor Daily Press

The Lord of the Rings is moving to the UK

Until now, Lord of the Rings has been closely associated with the scenic New Zealand landscape, but that’s over. Amazon has announced that the UK will be the setting for the second season of the TV series. Filming will begin in June 2022. “This move is in line with our...
TV SeriesComicBook

Lord of the Rings: Elijah Wood Has Best Reaction to Amazon Series Leaving New Zealand

Earlier today came the surprising announcement from Amazon Prime Video that their still yet-to-be-titled Lord of the Rings TV series will be leaving Middle-earth, not in terms of setting but in terms of where they shoot. Much like Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Rings film trilogy, and The Hobbit trilogy as well, the first season of the upcoming series was shot in New Zealand but for the already announced second season production will be moving to the UK. A practical reason was given by the studio for why they decided to do this, but that doesn't mean fans have to like it.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Lord of The Rings series’ biggest change from the movies

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien are anxious for the arrival of September 2022. It is that, the second day of that month will be the debut of the long-awaited series of The Lord of the rings where he has been working for several years Amazon Prime Video. Deadline confirmed an important change in this production with respect to the trilogy of films made by Peter Jackson.
MoviesNME

Elijah Wood reacts to news that ‘Lord Of The Rings’ filming moves to UK

Elijah Wood has responded to news that the upcoming Lord Of The Rings television show is moving its production from New Zealand to the UK. The new show, which is being made by Amazon, is shifting production from New Zealand to the UK. While the first season was shot on location in New Zealand, the second season, which is expected to stream in 2022, will be shot on location in the UK.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon announces that it will record the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in the United Kingdom and sparks controversy on social networks for leaving New Zealand

The dazzling nature and wide variety of beautiful New Zealand landscapes, characterized by rugged mountains, lush forests and vast grasslands, were the perfect setting for Peter Jackson to direct the filming of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. Nonetheless, Amazon Studios has decided to bring the fictional Middle Earth from New Zealand to the UK, reported this Thursday the producer through a statement.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Lord Of The Rings series to shoot second season in UK

The elves are leaving Middle-earth, by which we mean New Zealand, but they’re not sailing to Valinor; they’re coming to the UK. Yes, Amazon has announced that the second series of their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show will film in Britain rather than New Zealand, where the first season and Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies were shot.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Week

New Zealand tourism industry faces 'nightmare scenario' as Lord of the Rings series leaves for U.K.

The Lord of the Rings franchise and New Zealand have long been intertwined. But for its second season, the new Amazon show won't be going there and back again. Amazon has surprisingly announced that the second season of its Lord of the Rings streaming series will be filmed in the United Kingdom instead of New Zealand, where production on the first season and the films took place. The decision, the New Zealand Herald writes, "represents something of a nightmare scenario" for the country's tourism industry, which fears New Zealand could lose its reputation as the series' home. Indeed, the Herald reports a tourism document previously warned that should another country gain that reputation, New Zealand "should expect" its Lord of the Rings "legacy to quickly taper off."
TV SeriesTime Out Global

Everything we know about Amazon’s massive ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

It’s been 18 long years since Peter Jackson wrapped his beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy (and seven relief-filled years since he put his other trilogy to sleep). Now, after a prolonged period of Hobbitlessness, fans will finally return to Middle-earth courtesy of Amazon, whose own Dark Lord has emerged with a benevolent gift for us mortals in the form of a LOTR series based on JRR Tolkien's extended mythology.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Why Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series Won’t Regret Moving to the UK

New Zealand did wonders for Lord of the Rings. It gave Peter Jackson’s film trilogy scale and beauty and dizzying helicopter shots of tiny guys running over majestic mountain ridges. So much running. So many majestic mountain ridges. But now, thanks to an approach to pandemic border control that actually borders on control, it’s apparently time for Lord of the Rings to go. For the second season of Amazon’s new megabucks TV series, it’s goodbye to the Land of the Long White Cloud and hello to the Land of the Thick Grey Cloud. That’s right, Tolkien’s creation is coming home to the UK. And here’s why it’s the best decision Amazon could have made.
MoviesTelegraph

Where they should film Lord of the Rings in the UK

Amazon has announced that The Lord of the Rings franchise is moving away from New Zealand, after more than 20 years. Crews have been put off by the lengthy quarantine periods and uncertainty over the country’s “Zero Covid” policies. New Zealand’s loss will be Britain’s gain. Because four further series...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The English Patient: BBC & Miramax Set to Adapt Novel for Television

The BBC is developing a TV adaptation of Michael Ondaatje's 1992 Booker Prize-winning novel The English Patient. Miramax, which produced the original Oscar-winning 1996 movie, will be co-producing with Paramount Television Studios. Run and Taboo writer Emily Ballou will be the writer of the series. According to Deadline, this will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy