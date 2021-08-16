Gan I sue my employer for wrongfull termination
Most people misunderstand the concept of wrongful termination. Wrongful termination as a legal theory is not available any time someone is fired under unfair or erroneous circumstances. It is only available when an employee is terminated in violation of a long standing and fundamental public policy, which usually means termination based on membership in a protected class of people, or termination triggered by the employee engaging in some kind of protected conduct.avvo.com
