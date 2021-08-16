Real Madrid: Eden Hazard may complete an exciting role change

It is not the first day the most suitable for extracting conclusions, even less in this league of extended salary limits thanks to an investment fund, of signings that do not arrive and discards that do not find new home. Well, made this preventive killing, here is a conclusion: this Madrid has a goal. Perhaps much more than you think, maybe less than you may need when spring does not admit any mistake, but it has a goal. And he has it because he has Karim Benzema, that footballer who never presented leader credentials and that grows how much more responsibility. He left Christian, Ramos has gone, and there follows the Frenchman, willing to unleash knots to placate the anxiety of a premiere at an overwhelming moments, finally resolved with sufficiency.