Real Madrid: Eden Hazard may complete an exciting role change
Before the 2021-2022 LaLiga season began, I wrote about how Gareth Bale would need to find a way to change his game at Real Madrid in order to account for how his skill-set has been modified with age. Bale would need to take the approach of using his technical skills, experience, and reading of the game to play incisive, as opposed to relying on his pace. And in a slightly different way, the veteran winger opposite of him, Eden Hazard, is figuring this out, too.therealchamps.com
