André 3000 Cast In Oscar-Nominated Director's Netflix Movie 'White Noise'
André 3000 has joined the cast of Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Netflix film titled White Noise, according to The Film Stage. Set for release in 2022, the reported $80 million production sees the Outkast legend teaming up with Star Wars actor Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith. White Noise follows a year in the life of Jack Gladney, a professor who made a name for himself by pioneering the field of Adolf Hitler studies at a college known as The-College-on-the-Hill.hiphopdx.com
