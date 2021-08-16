Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

André 3000 Cast In Oscar-Nominated Director's Netflix Movie 'White Noise'

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndré 3000 has joined the cast of Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Netflix film titled White Noise, according to The Film Stage. Set for release in 2022, the reported $80 million production sees the Outkast legend teaming up with Star Wars actor Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith. White Noise follows a year in the life of Jack Gladney, a professor who made a name for himself by pioneering the field of Adolf Hitler studies at a college known as The-College-on-the-Hill.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
André 3000
Person
Don Delillo
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Film#The White Noise#The Film Stage#Outkast#Marriage Story#A24#White Noise Wheat Germ#White Noise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
MoviesCollider

Daniel Craig to Make $100 Million From 'Knives Out' Sequels, Other Star Salaries Revealed

Do movie stars still matter or is well-known IP what drives people to theaters these days? It's a tricky question, but the short answer indicates that the right balance of both is key to success in the streaming age, when Hollywood has changed its metric of success from box office prowess to streaming views and subscriber numbers -- a shift that has only accelerated over the course of the pandemic. Whether this shift was bound to happen no matter what or simply exacerbated by the pandemic, we'll never know for sure, but either way, one thing remains clear -- movie stars still want to be paid like movie stars no matter where their work debuts.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies Right Now

The shows and movies most popular on Netflix according to their subscribers are found on the service, but that’s only part of the story. Fans spend more time on their favorite Netflix series and movies than just the time spent binging them; they also read up on titles’ background and critical standing on Rotten Tomatoes’ own pages. We’ve made a list of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix U.S. that our visitors have been reading about over the seven days ending August 8.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's Musical New Family Movie Is Totally Dominating the Charts

Lin-Manuel Miranda has another hit on his hands. After penning and starring in Broadway hits In the Heights and Hamilton, Miranda's latest musical venture, Vivo, is dominating the streaming charts on Netflix. The animated musical comedy, which Miranda wrote the songs for and also stars in as the voice of the title character, made its Netflix debut on Friday, Aug. 6, immediately singing its way to the top of the charts.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Margot Robbie joins cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Straight off the back of her performance in The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is already making plans for a new blockbuster performance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is set to star in Wes Anderson’s new, and currently untitled movie that’ll begin shooting in Spain later this month. That’s right;...
FIFApurewow.com

Netflix's New #3 Movie, ‘The Vault,’ Is a Must-See Heist Flick

If there's one brand of movie we never get tired of, it's heist flicks. Put on one of the classic Ocean's films, or recent hits like American Animals, and we'll be glued to the screen for every minute. It seems we aren't the only ones who love this genre, because...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Just Removed One of Jake Gyllenhaal's Best Movies

Netflix users will have to look for other ways to see Nightcrawler, one of the best movies starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Monday, Aug. 9 was the last day the critically acclaimed 2014 neo-noir was available on the streaming platform. Although the movie is now seven years old, it remains a frighteningly relevant story about a desperate photojournalist who searches for the most shocking stories, no matter the cost.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Newest Movie Is Number One On Netflix

While Netflix might not have Hamilton on their platform, this new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie (that was actually turned down previously by Dreamworks Animation) might be even better if streaming statistics are to be believed. Vivo premiered on Netflix on August 6th, 2021, and has quickly skyrocketed to become the most-streamed piece of media on the platform. It has been holding its place ever since.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast In Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Joining the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series based on Tim Burton’s (A Nightmare Before Christmas) The Addams Family, entitled Wednesday, is Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Mask of Zorro), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Luis Guzman (Shameless) was previously cast as Gomez, while Jenna Ortega (You) was previously cast as Wednesday. The...
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Official Cast and Crew

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to give the world of live-action film one more shot. Netflix began developing a live-action adaptation of the hit animated series years ago, but little has been said about the project until now. The company took time today to announce the official cast and crew of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
MoviesPasadena Star-News

Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and ‘Annette’

CANNES, France (AP) — In Leos Carax’s “Annette,” an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. In the middle of lovemaking. Since its premiere last month at the Cannes Film Festival, “Annette” has predictably caused a stir. As you might...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

André Benjamin Joins the Cast of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise

Production is underway in and around the Cleveland area for Noah Baumbach’s next film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel White Noise. With Adam Driver starring alongside Greta Gerwig in the reportedly $80 million Netflix production, more cast additions have come in over the summer, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, as well as Alessandro Nivola and his children May Nivola and Sam Nivola. Now, we can add another notable name to the cast.
MoviesTelegraph

Sorry, Netflix – take away 007 and Daniel Craig isn’t a true movie star

In March 2005, an agreeably frosty Russian-set thriller called Archangel aired on BBC Two. There was some hype around the film, largely because it was adapted for television from a Robert Harris bestseller. Almost nobody, however, cared that it starred a then-borderline-obscure actor named Daniel Craig. And yet, just a...
MoviesWashington Post

Great cast, neat concept, promising director. But the movie ‘Reminiscence’ is a good-looking mess.

With a knockout cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, a promising writer-director-producer in “Westworld” showrunner Lisa Joy, making her feature debut, and a neat sci-fi concept, “Reminiscence” has all the ingredients for electrifying summer entertainment. But despite its considerable star power and impressive set pieces, the sprawling meditation on memory is simply an attractive mess.
Moviesimdb.com

Oscars Predictions: Best Director – Black and White Films Could Bring Big-Name Filmmakers Into the Fold

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
TV ShowsHollywood Reporter

The Addams Family

‘Addams Family 2’ Shifts to Same-Day Theatrical and Premium On-Demand Release. The Addams Family 2 will release in theaters and premium on-demand in the U.S. and Canada on the same day, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The animated film, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer…. Bill Hader, Javon Walton Join MGM’s ‘The Addams Family’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy