Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 150 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 150 Lenox Road, an eight-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by BDF Design and developed by Promont NYC, the structure yields 42 residences, ground-floor community facility space, and parking for seven vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 13 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,286 to $167,570.newyorkyimby.com
