Samsung Electronics filed a patent for what appears to be a rollable smartphone and the filing includes a 36-page document that shows just how it could work. When not expanded, it looks like a typical smartphone with a rounded display, but at the push of a button, the full panel is revealed. Plus, there’s a narrow display on the back that can be used for notifications or when taking selfies with the rear cameras. Read more to see the sketches and for additional renders of the smartphone.