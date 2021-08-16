iPad in trouble? Xiaomi's new Android tablet is likely getting a global launch soon

If you are like me – someone who use both Android and iOS / iPadOS platform to get the best of both worlds – then you may end-up just like me: a combination of iPhone or iPad and Android smartphone or tablet. For my case, an iPhone and a Google Pixel (Android smartphone). They are all good on their own until one of them went missing and you have to locate the missing device. What make it worse is that, unfortunately, Apple and Google never made a deal to bring their “Find My device” app to be cross-platform compatible, so it’s like you are on your own here if you happen to lose one of the devices. But, that’s the main reason I wrote this article – to share with you, how you can locate your missing device on different platform – this time is to locate Android device from iPhone or iPad.