Tropics Watch: Grace forecast to become tropical storm Tuesday as Henri intensifies in Atlantic

The Ledger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred made landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Monday afternoon, and two other systems were being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Grace is bringing torrential rains and flooding over portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, while Tropical Storm Henri is moving slowly southwestward after forming off the coast of Bermuda.

