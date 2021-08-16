Tropics Watch: Grace forecast to become tropical storm Tuesday as Henri intensifies in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Fred made landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Monday afternoon, and two other systems were being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Grace is bringing torrential rains and flooding over portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, while Tropical Storm Henri is moving slowly southwestward after forming off the coast of Bermuda.www.staugustine.com
Comments / 0