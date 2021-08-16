sacai and Nike Officially Reveal Its Three Upcoming LDWaffle Collabs
And sacai are set to drop three major design collaborations for its iconic 2019 LDWaffle silhouette, partnering with industry friends fragment, CLOT and UNDERCOVER. fragment and CLOT have each worked on two fresh colorways for the Nike x sacai LDWaffle, with fragment designing a flooded navy and flooded grey colorway and CLOT tapping into its CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D.” take on Chitose Abe’s hybrid Nike footwear silhouette. The orange and burgundy highlight the stacked Swoosh branding while the second colorway follows grey undertones and a light blue and dark navy overlapping branding.hypebeast.com
