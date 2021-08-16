sacai and Nike Officially Reveal Its Three Upcoming LDWaffle Collabs

Nike’s Dunk High will be joining the upcoming “Toasty” collection which will feature new warmer fleeced renditions of your favorite sneakers for the warmer season. Joining the Air Force 1 and the Nike Dunk Low, the Dunk High will be joining in on the mix for the fall/winter season. Featuring new corduroy uppers and fleece linings, Nike will be making sure their fans’ feet are warm during the colder months all while sporting their favorite silhouettes with no trade-off. This Dunk High offers a sleek makeover as well with white being included on the sides, toes, and ankles while tan covers the overlay system. Black Swooshes grace the sides while a white rubber midsole and a dark gum outsole are placed at the bottoms to finish off the new makeover.