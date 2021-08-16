Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

sacai and Nike Officially Reveal Its Three Upcoming LDWaffle Collabs

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd sacai are set to drop three major design collaborations for its iconic 2019 LDWaffle silhouette, partnering with industry friends fragment, CLOT and UNDERCOVER. fragment and CLOT have each worked on two fresh colorways for the Nike x sacai LDWaffle, with fragment designing a flooded navy and flooded grey colorway and CLOT tapping into its CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D.” take on Chitose Abe’s hybrid Nike footwear silhouette. The orange and burgundy highlight the stacked Swoosh branding while the second colorway follows grey undertones and a light blue and dark navy overlapping branding.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Sacai#Ldwaffle#Navy#Nike Air Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
ApparelPosted by
CNN

Serena Williams and Nike unveil shoe and apparel collection

New York (CNN Business) — Serena Williams is pairing up with Nike to try to bring more people of color into the world of fashion design. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old tennis legend joined Nike (NKE) in unveiling a collection of women's athleisure wear and accessories, created by a group of 10 up-and-coming designers known as the Serena Williams Design Crew, or SWDC.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Presto ‘What The’ Release Date

Nike has several new color options of the Air Presto releasing this year which celebrates the model’s 21st birthday. Launching at the end of the month (August) is the ‘What The’ iteration that combines 13 of the original colorways. Going over this Nike Air Presto, it features elements from the...
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 97 Releasing with Multi-Color Pull Tabs

The Nike Air Max 97 will debut soon in a clean colorway while the pull tabs come dipped in multiple shades. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 97 comes highlighted with White leather across the base while Navy lands on the embroidered Swoosh logos that are outlined in Red on the medial and lateral side. Sticking out, we have Multi-Color pull tabs on the tongue and heel while a Navy and Red rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2021’s Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

First teased in mid-November 2020, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” has recently surfaced via unofficial, but detailed images that’ll surely have savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike set aside $225 USD+ ahead of the pair’s anticipated December 11th release date. While initially believed to be part of the model’s...
Apparelinputmag.com

Adidas’ Jeremy Scott Forum sneakers are covered in neon pink and green jelly

Jeremy Scott has been keeping sneakerheads fed ever since announcing the renewal of his partnership with Adidas. His constant rollout of designs — which now include jelly Forum Hi sneakers, teddy bear slides, and money-printed Forum Wings — has now expanded to include glossy Forum Lows, which arrive in fluorescent shades of yellow and pink.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

Nike's New Collab with Serena Williams Is an Homage to '90s Streetwear

Nike and Serena Williams are releasing their first collaboration designed by the 2020 cohort of the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) apprenticeship. Beginning in 2019 as a partnership between Nike and Williams, the design program aims to “promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of design talent at Nike and beyond.” The first cohort of design talent designed the inaugural collection during their six-month program at the sportswear giant.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Dunk High Joins the Toasty Collection

Nike’s Dunk High will be joining the upcoming “Toasty” collection which will feature new warmer fleeced renditions of your favorite sneakers for the warmer season. Joining the Air Force 1 and the Nike Dunk Low, the Dunk High will be joining in on the mix for the fall/winter season. Featuring new corduroy uppers and fleece linings, Nike will be making sure their fans’ feet are warm during the colder months all while sporting their favorite silhouettes with no trade-off. This Dunk High offers a sleek makeover as well with white being included on the sides, toes, and ankles while tan covers the overlay system. Black Swooshes grace the sides while a white rubber midsole and a dark gum outsole are placed at the bottoms to finish off the new makeover.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max 97 Gets Bright New "Multi-Color" Offering: Photos

Back in 2017, Nike celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 97 by dropping a retro version of the "Silver Bullet" colorway. As soon as this shoe was released, it was gobbled up by sneakerheads and as a result, a massive Air Max 97 resurgence was placed upon us. Over the past few years, there has been a plethora of new Air Max 97 colorways and fans are always eager to get their hands on a pair. It is fairly easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Air Max 97 has a streamlined silhouette that works with a multitude of outfits.
ApparelSneakerFiles

The Nike Air Max 90 Added to the ‘Peace, Love, Swoosh’ Collection

Adding to the new ‘Peace, Love, Swoosh’ collection, Nike Sportswear has added the Air Max 90. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features a mixture of Grey, White, and Black throughout, while accents of Red, Blue, Yellow, and Green adorn the eyestay and tongue label. In addition, we have a peace and heart logo on the heel along with graphics on the tongue labels and insoles. Other details include a White midsole while Grey and Black run across the rubber outsole.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Nike Unleashed A Quartet Of Japanese Olympics-Inspired Streetwear Collabs

The 2021 — er, 2020 — Summer Olympics in Tokyo have come and gone, but Nike isn’t done celebrating the spirit of the games. Throughout the summer, the athletic apparel brand has been collaborating with a quartet of international designers on their Imagination of Sport collection that explores the impact of sport throughout the world, and now the brand has put the entire collection together in one place.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max BW ‘Rotterdam’ Official Images

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Air Max BW, we will see some old and new colorways release. One of the upcoming drops will be some city-inspired pairs, which include the ‘Rotterdam’ iteration that celebrates the largest city of the Netherlands. As you can see, this Nike Air Max BW...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Celebrates "SNKRS Day"

As SNKRS Day (which takes place on August 8) approaches, Jordan Brand is slated to drop the Air Jordan 1 Low with a special colorway to celebrate its fourth anniversary. This Air Jordan 1 Low sees yellowish leather on the uppers with tan overlays hitting the mudguard, the eyestay and the heel. White mesh detailing arrives at the collar, while bold leopard prints are applied to the Swooshes and forefoot. Motifs of the celebration can be seen in the form of embossed “8.8.21” tongue tags, special SNKRS Day insoles that spelled “SNKRS got ‘em.” Subtle animal prints beneath the translucent outsoles complete the look.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Fujiwara Hiroshi Reveals Follow-Up Fragment x Nike Dunk High

The Dunk’s not done on collaborations, it seems, with Fragment Design’s Fujiwara Hiroshi hitting the ‘gram with a brand new flex. Teased by the Japanese design legend on his social media earlier today is the follow-up Fragment x Nike Dunk High collaboration to June’s “Beijing” banger. This one again takes...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Official Images // Nike Air Presto “Volt”

Tobie Hatfield’s legendary Nike Air Presto is coming off the back of a fairly quiet 20th anniversary year, but that can be forgiven considering all of the complications thrown our way in 2020. Nike is seemingly making amends this year, with a slew of simple color-blocked options touching down throughout the year. Slowly but surely, the silhouette is inching closer to its vibrant and audacious roots, with each release seemingly more colorful than the last, arguably reaching its peak here on this vibrant Volt effort — after all, is there a more eye-catching color on the planet?
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Bordeaux" Slated To Drop Soon: Official Photos

Throughout the last couple of years, Jordan Brand has been experimenting with a new trend. This trend simply involves taking classic colorways from specific silhouettes and then translating that colorway onto different models. It's happened quite a bit as of late, and now, it is about to happen with the Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux.

Comments / 0

Community Policy