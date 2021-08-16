Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

No Vax, No Service: Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect in NYC Restaurants, Venues

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is the first major U.S. city to require anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out at a gym or grabbing a cocktail at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated from COVID-19 Workers at such establishments would also have to prove that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved vaccine.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Vax#New York City#Music Festival#Food Drink#Nyc Restaurants#Covid 19 Workers#New Yorkers#Il Sole#Nbc New York#Nyc Covid Safe App#Excelsior Pass#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYinformnny.com

New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon. “The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
New York City, NYriverdalepress.com

State of emergency in the Bronx as Hurricane Henri nears

Even with tropical storm-force winds, it's possible trees will be damaged or even uprooted. If that happens, the city's parks department says the best place to report it is to 311. However, if there is a life-threatening emergency — or if the downed tree has damaged electrical utilities or created power outages — call 911.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Seneca County, NYFingerLakes1

FINGERLAKES1.COM ARCHIVES (2015 – PRESENT)

Food vendors prepare for the New York State Fair and how they will implement COVID precautions. Food vendors are prepared as the longest New York State Fair begins during a COVID surge. Margaret Alvey, manager of Chester’s, says workers all have their vaccines and they have sanitizer, masks and gloves ready to go. Many vendors rely heavily on ... MORE.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Businesses challenge New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A group of New York City businesses sued Mayor Bill de Blasio over an executive order signed this week that requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination from customers and employees of establishments including bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. The businesses argue in the lawsuit that the mandate arbitrarily singles out...
Public Healthabc45.com

Mask mandate goes into effect in Winston Salem

Winston-Salem's mask mandate will go into effect Friday at 5:30 p.m. The mandate comes a day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases state-wide. On Monday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced a mandate was in the works. Jonies told ABC...
New York City, NYMPNnow

New York celebrated a return to normalcy. Now COVID is back in a big way.

ALBANY – With nine hours notice, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the state he was going to light up the sky. It was about 12:30 p.m. on June 15, and the state had just crossed a crucial milestone: 70% of adults had been vaccinated against COVID-19. It triggered Cuomo's decision to rescind the state's mask mandate and social distancing rules for vaccinated individuals.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties

Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State. The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the public on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 yesterday. The total percentage of those who tested positive in the state of New York is 3.03%, with Gov. Cuomo saying 95% of the recent positives sequenced between August 1 and August 14, 2021 are linked to the Delta variant.
New York City, NYbloomberglaw.com

New York Businesses Fret About Next Governor’s Virus Mandates

Cuomo’s successor says she’s ‘open to’ mask, vaccine mandates. Business groups say they prefer hands-off approach from Albany. Business lobbyists in Albany say they’re looking for signs that New York’s next governor will go slow on pandemic mandates such as mask requirements. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Wednesday she...
Wooster, OHwooster.edu

Urban studies alumna confronts housing inequity in New York City

After graduating from The College of Wooster, Rasmia Kirmani-Frye ’95 immediately knew she wanted to move to New York City and begin a career in social justice. After a rocky start at the organization, ACORN, she accepted a position as a receptionist for the Time Square Alliance, an organization focused on improving the famous Manhattan commercial center, Kirmani-Frye started applying her experience as an urban studies major at Wooster to what she was seeing in the city’s neighborhoods. “Narratives are created about place and people from outside entities,” she said. “I wanted to figure out how we could invest in the power of residents in the communities to develop authentic narratives that affect change.” For the last 25 years, that is what Kirmani-Frye has been doing through numerous roles, from helping Brooklyn communities transform their parks into spaces for joy and celebration, partnering with residents and organizations to lead a community-based organization in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and working as director of public/private partnerships for the New York City Housing Authority where she founded The Fund for Public Housing, a non-profit organization. Now as an independent consultant, she works with the Ford Foundation, local government, residents, and non-profit organizations to improve public housing both in the city and nationally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy