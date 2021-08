Disappointment was to be expected. It’s perfectly reasonable. Despite a year with plenty of thrills in the ring so far, boxing has fallen short when it comes to big events. Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua was dangled cynically over fans in spite of litigation that was always there. Fury in a third fight with Deontay Wilder emerged instead only to be lost to COVID until, at least as currently scheduled, October. Guillermo Rigondeaux was going to challenge John Riel Casimero at bantamweight until instead it was going to be Casimero unifying with Nonito Donaire until it was right back where it started and, in the ring, not for the better.