Children with no health insurance or have insurance that doesn’t cover immunizations can still get the state-required shots they need to head back to school. Chickasaw County Public Health LPN and Immunization Nurse Andrea Kime says children who qualify for the Vaccines for Children (VFC), a federal program available through their office, can be provided with the immunizations kids need for school and/or licensed child care centers. Kime says target groups for those getting shots are students entering kindergarten, seventh grade and the high school level.