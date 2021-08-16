Cancel
Financial Reports

Olam Food Ingredients announces plans for an IPO on London Stock Exchange

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncement comes on back of group’s strong performance in the first six months of 2021, ‘providing good momentum going into 2022’. Olam International Limited has announced that its operating group, OFI, which contains its cocoa division, intends to seek a primary listing on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange – along with a concurrent listing on the Singapore Exchange by the first half of 2022, raising approximately S$2.8bn.

Olam International Plans IPO for Food Business Unit That Includes Coffee

International food and agri-business giant Olam International has announced that the operating group that comprises its coffee divisions, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), plans to seek an IPO in 2022. Olam Coffee and Olam Specialty Coffee both fall under the OFI umbrella, which covers other ingredients coming from the cocoa, dairy,...
Financial Reportsfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Olam LSE listing ‘vote of confidence’ for UK food

Olam International’s plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would provide a significant boost for the food and drink sector and provide a vote of confidence for investors, according to Oghma Partners. The Singapore-based food ingredients supplier announced its intention to float its ingredients division on the LSE...
Ingredients firm chooses London for major stock market listing

One of the world’s largest food businesses, Olam International, has chosen London for a stock market listing of its recently spun off ingredients division.Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) said it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the first half of next year, with a secondary listing on the Singapore stock market, where its parent company is based.Bosses hope to tap into investors’ insatiable appetites for healthy eating and nutrition firms and could raise around £2 billion from the initial public offering (IPO).The decision is a boost for the LSE as it attempts to woo new companies and...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise; Olam chooses London for IPO

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns over higher inflation, while Singapore's Olam International chose London for the initial public offering of its food ingredients arm. A jump in US producer prices on Thursday added to expectations the Federal...

