Olam Food Ingredients announces plans for an IPO on London Stock Exchange
Announcement comes on back of group’s strong performance in the first six months of 2021, ‘providing good momentum going into 2022’. Olam International Limited has announced that its operating group, OFI, which contains its cocoa division, intends to seek a primary listing on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange – along with a concurrent listing on the Singapore Exchange by the first half of 2022, raising approximately S$2.8bn.www.confectionerynews.com
