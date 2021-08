Binghamton, N.Y. — A Syracuse man born in Yemen could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison for falsifying citizenship documents, federal prosecutors said. Fadl Mohamad Alharbi, 50, was found guilty by a federal jury Friday of naturalizing contrary to law and submitting a false statement in a passport application, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.