August Cruise Night brings car enthusiasts to Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (August 15, 2021) – Perfect weather made Saturday’s Cruise Night, August 14, arguably the best of the 2021 series. The June 12 Cruise Night was unseasonably hot and humid — though well-attended — and the July 10 Cruise Night was rained out. But the August Cruise Night, the final Cruise Night of 2021, was sunny and temperate, and car lovers from around the area came to Lansing to enjoy an evening downtown.thelansingjournal.com
