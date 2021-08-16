Cancel
Missouri State

New report finds voting laws hamper access to ballot box in Missouri

By KTTN News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access. The Campaign Legal Center graded states on whether they have 10 key voting practices, from no-excuse absentee voting to online tracking of mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes. Missouri received a score of four out of 10.

