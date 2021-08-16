New report finds voting laws hamper access to ballot box in Missouri

Surveying the wreckage left in the wake of the bumbling Biden administration (he is at this moment re-creating the fall of Saigon) most of us have concluded that the only way to stop the carnage and start repairs is through the ballot box. In the short run and locally, there's not much we can do about Chinese treachery, terrorism, inflation, illegal immigration, incompetent medical bureaucracy, or disastrous forest management, but there are two problematic areas well within reach of rural and suburban voters: schools and law enforcement. Local folks across the country are scrutinizing their school districts to find maladministration, including bizarre sex education, high dropouts, low literacy, and Critical Race Theory, and they are revamping school boards via the ballot box.