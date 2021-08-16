Cancel
Education

Thank a teacher

By Jennifer Perkins
Corbin News Journal
 5 days ago

As a teacher’s kid, the Fourth of July marked the beginning of the end of summer. It was at that point every summer, that my mom, who teaches English and language arts, would start uttering the infamous words, “I need to go to school to get my classroom ready.”. Any...

www.thenewsjournal.net

Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Giving thanks for Head Start teachers, staff

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is fortunate to have some of the most creative teachers and dedicated, compassionate staff who have gone above and beyond to educate, inspire and support over 350 Cayuga County children and their families during an immensely challenging time. They have worked tirelessly at every turn to...
Union City, INDaily Advocate

‘Back to School’ thanks and cookies

UNION CITY, Ind. — School preparation starts early for administrators, staff and teachers across the county and beyond, often in early August. Getting classrooms and hallways ready to welcome students requires several hours during those last few weeks of summer. One local church decided to send some “extra encouragement” to show their thanks to local educators who volunteer their time and talent in preparing for the first day of school.
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

The Editor’s Pen – A big thank you to our teachers

Teachers truly are special people. Unless you’re around them regularly, you might have no idea the lengths they go to love and help their students. Teaching has always been a challenging profession, but especially in the last year as they have dealt with issue after issue related to COVID. We’d hoped it was gone, but it certainly looks now like more issues could arise.
EducationLog Cabin Democrat

Is online school right for your student?

The first day of school is quickly approaching. While this is an exciting time of year, for parents unsure and hesitant of having their kids return to in person learning, this also is a stressful time. Making the switch to a different education option is an important step for families. For those considering full-time online school, there are some key things to consider before you determine if virtual education is the right fit for your child and family.
Weston, IDHerald-Journal

Letter to editor: Thank-you

We just wanted to write and express our sincere thanks and gratitude for all of the love and kindness that has been shown to us by so many people in this area in so many ways - most recently being the 24th of July Celebration dinner in Weston and the Oxford 5k. As many of you know, our family has faced with a host of challenges, our most recent being Larry being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and only being given three months to live. As his baby is only eight years old, he is not ready to go yet, and we are doing everything we can to extend his life, or at least the quality of life he will have. We have seen so many miracles in our lives and are praying that Heavenly Father will bless us with one now. We will be spending the next three weeks at Hope4Cancer in Mexico doing treatments. They have over a 50% success rate of getting people with Stage IV pancreatic cancer to 2+ years. We are hoping to be part of these statistics. Thank you for your continued prayers and faith in our behalf. We also couldn't have done this without your financial support. Thank you and God bless. If you wish to follow our story Jill will be posting updates on her blog at jillshope.blogspot.com.
Educationedsource.org

Leading teachers offer lessons for how to reinvent schools

Over the last year the pandemic has laid bare the colossal inequities in our education system as teachers made a rapid shift to emergency teaching and found new ways to support both their students and parents. Recently, the nation’s top teachers described the devastating impact of the pandemic on the...
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Matt Solomon

In light of the recent resignation of Matt Solomon from the Eagle Town Council, I would like to thank Solomon for his work on the Eagle Town Council, as well as his 20 years of public service in Eagle County. He brought a fresh perspective to the council and wasn’t...
Johnson County, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Thanks and appreciation

Thanks so much for the excellent Heritage supplement to the newspaper last week. I read every word of it, and enjoyed it very much! Also — thanks to the Johnson County Library for the gift basket I won! There were lots of great surprises in it; thanks to all who contributed or helped package the gift. I enjoyed the Adult Summer Reading Program; it was a lot of fun to meet the challenge. I’ll give a shout-out to the Gatchell Museum ahead of time, too, for the upcoming “Echoes of the Past” cemetery tour. We’re looking forward to it; it’s been outstanding every year and we so appreciate all the hard work that goes into it. All of you — at the Bulletin, the Museum and the Library — are so appreciated!
Public Healthlakeorionreview.com

Yes, I will or No thank you!

In recent weeks, news reporting has been very much like the first quarter of 2020. Then it was the beginning of a once in a lifetime pandemic. Remember the first maps showing the most affected areas of our country? The virus was mainly in the North and the Southern states were almost free and clear of it. Now the maps are just the opposite. Current reporting tells us the Delta variant is moving from the South to the North.
Orange, MARecorder

Thank you generous donors

On July 8, July 15, and July 16 the Orange Sons of the American Legion Squadron 172 held their annual fundraiser for their Veterans Programs at the Orange Wal-Mart. We would like to thank the Orange Wal-Mart for allowing us to hold the annual fundraiser at their store. We would...
Educationwpde.com

Over 50 school board recalls in the last six months as parents fight for change

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Parents are charging ahead with efforts to recall school board members across the country, changing what their kids are taught at the local level. Disgruntled parents across the country are cramming into school board meetings challenging board members on mask mandates and curriculums around race. But the next big battle could be at the ballot box.
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Thanks for exposing children to COVID

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my fellow College Station residents and the state of Texas for making this week possible. On Tuesday, I dropped my children off for the first day of school. Now, I wait for them to contract COVID-19. Now, I wait to see if there will be a hospital bed available if and when they need it. Now, I wait for the increasing likelihood of the utterly unthinkable.

