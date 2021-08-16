Thank a teacher

We just wanted to write and express our sincere thanks and gratitude for all of the love and kindness that has been shown to us by so many people in this area in so many ways - most recently being the 24th of July Celebration dinner in Weston and the Oxford 5k. As many of you know, our family has faced with a host of challenges, our most recent being Larry being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and only being given three months to live. As his baby is only eight years old, he is not ready to go yet, and we are doing everything we can to extend his life, or at least the quality of life he will have. We have seen so many miracles in our lives and are praying that Heavenly Father will bless us with one now. We will be spending the next three weeks at Hope4Cancer in Mexico doing treatments. They have over a 50% success rate of getting people with Stage IV pancreatic cancer to 2+ years. We are hoping to be part of these statistics. Thank you for your continued prayers and faith in our behalf. We also couldn't have done this without your financial support. Thank you and God bless. If you wish to follow our story Jill will be posting updates on her blog at jillshope.blogspot.com.