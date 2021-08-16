Gary Culbertson

Gary W. Culbertson, 61, of Warren, Pa., died Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., following a long battle with liver disease. He was born Jan. 18, 1960, in Warren, Pa. Gary was the son of Kingsley Culbertson of Warren, Pa., and the late Shirley Peter-son Culbertson. Gary was a former resident of Charles-ton, S.C. and Norfolk, Va. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree of science in telecommunications at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. Gary served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War achieving the rank of lieutenant commander. His last assignment was an electronic warfare and anti-submarine officer for a seagoing Destroyer Squadron Staff. During his tenure in the U.S. Navy, he received numerous personnel and campaign medals.