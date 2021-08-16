Orlando police investigate after several cars set on fire at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after several cars were set on fire at an apartment complex early Monday.

Officers were called to the West Vue Apartments at 6003 Raleigh Street in reference to several vehicle fires.

Police said security officers working at the complex saw two cars engulfed in flames.

Officers and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando police nonemergency line at 321-235-5300.

See a map of the scene below:

©2021 Cox Media Group