8 People Shot On Playground In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant , Brooklyn.

Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.