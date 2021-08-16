Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

8 People Shot On Playground In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P48V1_0bSrvb6F00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant , Brooklyn.

Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ozone Park, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Laurelton, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: ‘A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother of four may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed in a hail of gunfire. Limose Dort. (credit: Family Handout) The gunman is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, detectives scoured St. John’s Place in Brooklyn Friday morning, speaking with neighbors and trying to piece together the tragic shooting that took the life of Limose Dort Thursday. “She was a courageous and resilient person who loved her children,” said her son Janse Joseph. Joseph told Perez his mother was not the intended target. The 54-year-old mother of four was...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Shoved 76-Year-Old To Ground, Stole $300 Chain

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a 76-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn. It happened near Church Avenue and East 18th Street around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. According to police, the suspect said something to the victim before shoving him to the ground and grabbing a $300 chain from around his neck. The man suffered a scrape on his chest and elbow, but refused medical attention, police said. The suspect fled on foot. He is believed to be in his late teens and was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or, for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gunman In Ski Mask Opens Fire Into Harry Potter Store In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a gunman who fired shots into the Harry Potter store Friday morning in the Flatiron District. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue. Police said a security guard inside the store heard noise, then saw a man wearing a ski mask standing in the front glass window. The man asked the guard, “What’s up now?” and fired at him, police said. The guard took cover, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes. No injuries have been reported.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Sources: Body Found In Barrel In Ridgewood Park, N.J. Identified As Woman Who Worked As High-End Escort

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a mysterious death spanning state lines. Investigators say a woman found dead in a barrel in Bergen County, N.J. last week is from the Bronx. Chopper 2 was over the scene a week ago, high above Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Bergen County investigators were dusting a barrel where a woman’s body was found inside. A week later, the NYPD has identified that woman as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan, who lived in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. She was last seen working, according to sources, as a high end escort on Wall Street. “Like, a shock because, you know, because...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Last Seen Alive In Chinatown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 26-year-old woman last seen alive in Chinatown. Sources say a woman got a call alleging her friend was drunk and needed help getting home early Wednesday. That friend called an Uber to pick up the victim and bring her to her house in Flushing. Police later found surveillance video of four men putting the victim into the backseat of the Uber. When the vehicle arrived in Flushing, the 26-year-old couldn’t be woken up. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police found she had burns from her lower lip to her chest area. The death has been deemed suspicious.
Yonkers, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Aaron Garcia Of Yonkers Arrested In Terrifying Hatchet Attack Caught On Video At Lower Manhattan ATM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been an arrest in a horrifying attack in Lower Manhattan. (credit: Yonkers Police) A 50-year-old man was using an ATM Sunday when police say he was randomly attacked with a hatchet. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, surveillance video show the 50-year-old Queens resident using the ATM machine inside a Chase bank on Broadway near Morris Street after 5 p.m., when all of a sudden he’s attacked repeatedly by a man with a hatchet. Police say the suspect is 37-year-old Aaron Garcia, who has a criminal past. No words were exchanged and no money taken, even after Garcia allegedly smashed...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Teen Fatally Shot In Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: CBS2 Rides Along For NYPD’s Chico Gang Takedown In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a major gang bust in New York City Wednesday. The NYPD has arrested 13 alleged gang members believed to be responsible for at least 20 shootings, and some of their victims are innocent bystanders. CBS2’s Ali Bauman rode along with the police squad for a television exclusive look inside the takedown. Bauman was there Wednesday morning when police arrested five alleged gang members, all between 15 and 21 years old. A 13-man indictment charges a years-long conspiracy. As a result of this takedown, police were able to take 17 guns off the street. As Bauman reports, at 5 a.m. in...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Crown Heights Riots, 30 Years Later: Could It Happen Again?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was 30 years ago Thursday that the Crown Heights riots in Brooklyn exposed a weakness in New York City’s politics — inequalities and polarization — but could it happen again? Now, people who were directly involved in the events say it’s not a matter of if, but when. The Jewish section of Crown Heights today looks very much like it did 30 years ago, and so does the area at Utica Avenue and President Street where 7-year-old Gavin Cato was killed. Superficially, both areas look peaceful, but beneath the surface the same racial tensions simmer — unemployment, unequal...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Sitting Inside Car In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 50-year-old man was shot to death overnight inside a car in Queens. It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City. Police believe the victim was sitting in his car when another man approached and opened fire. Officers found 50-year-old Joseph Bryan with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Queens Hospital. Police continue to search for his killer. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

5 Men Wounded In Drive-By Shooting While Playing Dice In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five men in their 20s were shot while playing dice overnight in Brooklyn. The drive-by shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, crime scene tape now wraps around scattered chairs and shell casing lay next to dice on the sidewalk. “People got shot. They ran away all the way in the back. I just clean up, it was all blood in here,” nearby deli worker Ala Alaghim told Dias. “Feeling not safe here.” BREAKING: From rolling dice to dodging bullets, 5 men were shot overnight in Brooklyn. Police say all are...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

All Clear After NYPD Responds To Report Of Suspicious Package Near Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD gave the all clear Thursday after responding to reports of a suspicious package near Times Square. Police say the package turned out to be a tin of crackers. Officers were called around 12:21 p.m. to Broadway and West 43rd Street. The area was closed between West 45th and 48th streets on Seventh Avenue. Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/EeRzJy5BuX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021  
Hampton Bays, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Communities Prepare For Henri As It Looks To Bring Significant Impact To Long Island

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Flooding, beach erosion and power outages are some of the top concerns about Henri on Long Island. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, at Shinnecock Inlet, where boats travel from the ocean to the bay, swimmers, surfers and fisherman were calling it a day Friday as Hanri is set to make landfall this weekend. “It’s going to be pretty ugly. Kind of concerned about the erosion over here on Shinnecock,” said charter boat captain Vinnie Conwell. Long Island’s East End could feel the full force of Henri’s hurricane-force winds, along with storm surge, tidal flooding, rough surf and rip...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Retired FDNY Firefighter Says Old Helmet Brought Him Back To South Bronx Fire House One Day Before 9/11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter’s helmet called him home to New York to help. In the heart of the South Bronx is Engine 73, Ladder 42, and in the hearts of firefighters at the Prospect Avenue fire house are the heroes lost on Sept. 11, 2001. “What do you feel when you look around here?” CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis asked retired FDNY firefighter Jerry Sanford. “Oh, it’s just, it just floods back to me, looking at the house,” Sanford said. The last time Sanford was...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man Stomps On Pride Flag Outside Queens Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crime’s Task Force is looking for a man caught on camera vandalizing a Pride flag in Queens. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 3 outside a home on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows. Surveillance video shows the suspect take down the flag and stomp on it. (Credit: NYPD) Police said fled the scene on a motorized scooter, along with another person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: NYPD Officers, Good Samaritans Rescue Passenger From Tracks Moments Before Subway Arrives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a rescue at a subway station in the Bronx. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the video shows a 60-year-old man face down on the subway tracks and the light of an oncoming train getting brighter at the end of the tunnel. “It was literally one minute away,” NYPD Officer Ludin Lopez said. “I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking.” NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost! When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @NYPDTransit officers...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade Canceled Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another annual parade in New York City has been canceled because of the pandemic. The West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn will not be held this year. The September event usually draws huge crowds celebrating the Caribbean culture. Organizers say several small in-person and virtual events will be held instead.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Months After Contracting COVID, Long Island Teen Diagnosed With Blood Flow Syndrome Triggered By Infections

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As the pandemic persists, so do symptoms for some people who have experienced the coronavirus. One Long Island teen was met with a new set of challenges months after getting COVID. Her family hoping sharing her story, will protect others. With her suture kit, at just 13 years old, Samantha Petraglia is already prepping for surgery. “I want to be a pediatric trauma surgeon,” she told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. But she never imagined being the patient. “Being in the hospital with … two IVs in my arm, tube up my nose. That was, like, the worst part,” Samantha said. Last March, she...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

More Homecoming Week Events Announced For Vaccinated New Yorkers While Other Big Events Announce Cancelations Over COVID Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced more events celebrating New York City’s progress, but they’re only for those who are vaccinated. The iconic Apollo Theater will host what the mayor calls an extravaganza — a concert next week with numerous acts as the city builds out its Homecoming Week celebrations. Tickets are free, and they’re for vaccinated people only. New York City’s celebration of Homecoming Concerts continued in Brooklyn on Thursday. “Yeah, first big event since restrictions started getting lifted,” concert-goer Jacob Cross said. “With the uptick in the Delta variant, I think that, like, it’s a concern that you...

Comments / 4

Community Policy