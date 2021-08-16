Flash Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTIES At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Mills River, Etowah, Looking Glass, Penrose, North Transylvania, Little River In Transylvania County, Forge Mountain, Horse Shoe and Connestee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED