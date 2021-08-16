Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVKB8_0bSruN2o00
  • The FDA on Friday approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) belzutifan for patients with the rare disorder known as von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease.
  • VHL is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors and cysts to grow throughout the body.
  • Belzutifan was one of the most lucrative assets Merck picked up through its 2019 Peloton buy.
  • The FDA's decision comes well ahead of the expected September 15 action date, and it includes a surprisingly broader label beyond just renal cell carcinoma patients.
  • Belzutifan, marketed as Welireg, is intended for VHL patients who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors but don't immediately require surgery.
  • The drug blocks HIF-2α (hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha), a protein that plays a role in regulating tissue oxygen levels.
  • Proteins known as hypoxia-inducible factors, including HIF-2α, can accumulate in patients whose bodies don't correctly regulate them, leading to the proliferation of red blood cells and, eventually, cancers.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed higher at 0.89% at $76.72 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Genetic Disease#Belzutifan Wins Fda#Merck Co Inc#Mrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
SciencePosted by
Benzinga

THCP, A Cannabinoid More Potent Than THC: An In-Depth Look At The Study That Discovered It

This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. A new cannabinoid has been discovered, and the ramifications could be massive. Scientists funded by the UNIHEMP research project have discovered a new psychoactive molecule: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP; and they believe that there are great scientific implications for the phytocannabinoid.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
HealthHealthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug for Rare Disorder That Causes Daytime Sleepiness

Federal regulators have approved the drug Xywav to treat idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare disorder that can result in daytime sleepiness. Xywav has already been approved for use in treating other sleep disorders, but it carries a black box warning due to potential side effects. Experts say sleep disruptions can be...
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

FDA Drug Approvals — 2021 Midyear Review

Evinacumab is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody that binds to and inhibits angiopoietin–like 3 (ANGPTL3). ANGPTL3 inhibits lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase, thereby reducing lipid metabolism. Evinacumab inhibits ANGPTL3 and results in increased lipid metabolism, leading to decreased low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides. Evinacumab is indicated as an adjunct to other LDL-C–lowering therapies for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

Bristol Myers Scores FDA Approval For Opdivo In Postsurgery Bladder Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has snatched another U.S. license for Opdivo (nivolumab), this time in bladder cancer. The FDA has granted approval for Opdivo for the treatment of bladder cancer at high risk of recurrence after radical surgical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement, or PD-L1 status.
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

The U.K. drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) to prevent and treat COVID-19. The U.K. chief medical officers confirmed the antibody would be rolled out on the National Health Service in the coming weeks. The Medicines...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Drug Approvals, Surgery and Postsurgical Analgesia — 2021 Midyear Review

StrataGraft (allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and fibroblasts) Allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and fibroblasts is a biologic skin substitute for grafting deep partial-thickness burns. It is an allogeneic cellularized scaffold product containing metabolically active cells that produce and secrete a variety of growth factors and cytokines that are known to be involved in wound repair and regeneration.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 19) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) this week announced that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. Virpax...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) For The Adjuvant Treatment Of Patients With High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report today announced that Opdivo ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. 1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356). 1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible. 2.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Approves Opdivo for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients with High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that OpdivoÂ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356).1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.2.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck receives FDA nod for Welireg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck's Welireg (belzutifan), the first treatment for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease, a genetic condition putting patients at risk of developing several cancers and other types of tumors. "For VHL patients, the long-held hope and belief that this battle can be won is...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

EC approves BMS’ Abecma for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) to treat adult relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients. The approval is for patients who have had a minimum of three previous therapies and experienced disease progression on the last treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy