A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

Malaysia’s king on Friday appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister of the country, making him the country’s third prime minister in three years.Mr Ismail Sabri, who previously served as deputy prime minister, succeeds Muhyiddin Yassin after he lost his parliamentary majority, steeping down after a little over 17 months in power.The appointment comes as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a surge of Covid infections and a growing public discontent over an economic slump and the handling of the pandemic.Mr Ismail Sabri, 61, achieved a slim majority after receiving the support of 114 members of parliament out of...