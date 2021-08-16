Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ryan Reynolds confirms Disney wants to make Free Guy 2 in a snarky tweet

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds has confirmed Disney is interested in making a Free Guy sequel in one of his trademark acerbic tweets. Free Guy hit cinemas this Friday to rave reviews, and a surprisingly healthy taking at the box office, so it’s unsurprising that the House of Mouse is interested in exploring a potential sequel.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Mouse#Deadpool#Gamesradar#Tinsel Town#Ip#The Suicide Squad#Marvel Cinematic Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ryan Reynolds shines in new film ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds is the guy who plays “Guy” in the new film “Free Guy.”. Ryan: “I play a bank teller who realizes he’s in a video game. It’s background people stepping into the light. Original idea. No comic book movie. As a kid, I saw ‘Back to the Future,’ which immersed you into a world and blew your mind. This also takes you somewhere and you walk out grinning. Audiences now need to enjoy something.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Didn’t Want A Deadpool Cameo In Free Guy

At long last, Ryan Reynolds blockbuster Free Guy is coming to theaters this Friday, and it stands every chance of doing decent business at the box office, hopefully arresting the decline that’s blighted the industry in the weeks since the one-two punch of Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow made it look as though things were finally picking up steam after well over a year in the doldrums.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Free Guy Review: Ryan Reynolds Is NPC, Universal

As Free Guy begins, with an enthusiastically blank-faced Ryan Reynolds excitedly going through a generic and dull morning routine, things may seem familiar. The generic clothes, the coffee order, the crazy cat lady down the street…It’s The LEGO Movie all over again, in live-action. But while Chris Pratt’s Emmet ultimately...
Video GamesNew Haven Register

'Free Guy': Welcome to 'Ryan Reynolds Player One'

They’re called “non-playable characters,” or NPCs for short. If you’ve played an RPG (Role-Playing Game; think Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption), then you know who they are: the generic everyday folks you see walking down the street when you, the person sitting in front of your computer or behind your PS4, are ripping shit up during gameplay. They are the people you jostle in the street when you’re running toward a save point, the pedestrians you hit while cops chase you during a mission, the casualties when you decide to play sociopathic sniper on a whim, the pixelated collateral damage of your escapism. They’re just there in the background, repeating phrases (“Hey, watch it!” “I’ve got to get to work!”), milling about. But what if these NPCs had hopes, fears, ambitions? What if they had a soul? Or at least, you know, looked like a Canadian movie star and had a name?
Video Gamespsu.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Is Now Available In Fortnite

Everyone loves Ryan Reynolds, right? Well, you may be pleased to know that one of his movie characters, Free Guy, is now available in Fortnite. In case you’re not aware, Free Guy, which is out in cinemas now, follows Guy (yes, that’s what he’s called) who discovers he’s actually a video game NPC. As part of Free Guy’s inclusion in Fortnite, players will be able to take part in a bunch of in-game quests, which nets you a skin and a free emote voiced by Reynolds.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Chris Hemsworth Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Him to Appear in Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds may have had one Avenger making an epic appearance in Free Guy—but it wasn't Chris Hemsworth. Just a few days after the movie release, the Free Guy star took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to thank some of the jaw-dropping list of actors that made cameos in his latest flick. "This movie is about friendship," Ryan captioned a few pics of himself alongside the actors on set. "And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy."
MoviesMovieWeb

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Free Guy Success on His Friends' Cameos

For those who haven't yet seen Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and want to let the movie hang onto all of its secrets, then it might be best to back away now, but for everyone else, the actor has been praising his famous friends who appeared in the movie as the key to its success. While there were very few who could predict exactly which way the gamble of putting out the movie in cinemas only would go, it seems that the movie has exceeded expectations in many ways, and the number of well-known faces turning up for cameos is definitely something Reynolds was keen to point out as a big part of that success.
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
Movieskshb.com

Ryan Reynolds scores in funny, provocative 'Free Guy'

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Free Guy" imagines the point of view of a background video game character that suddenly generates self-awareness. It's a concept that could be played for cheap laughs or explored by a doctoral thesis. The movie has it both ways and adds in loads of charm, romance, and...
Movieswfav951.com

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Triumphs at B.O. With $28M

Disney/20th Century Studio‘s Free Guy exceeded expectations with a $28.4 million opener. Globally, the Shawn Levy-helmed film earned $51 million. Observers are crediting the strong opening with strong word of mouth and Reynold’s star power. A sequel is already in the works. Don’t Breathe 2 also did well its opening...

Comments / 0

Community Policy