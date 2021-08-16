Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Noah’s Shark asks “What if Jaws, but Christian?”

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to need a bigger bible. Noah’s Shark, the new monster movie from Wide Eye Releasing, turns Jaws into a biblical tale about knowing our limitations as humans, or something – we’re sure there’s a moral here somewhere. The premise is that some Christian filmmakers go out in search...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Wide Eye Releasing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

In search of “NOAH’S SHARK”? See the trailer & poster here!

Michael Gingold (RUE MORGUE's Head Writer) has been covering the world of horror cinema for over three decades, and spent 28 years as a writer and editor for FANGORIA magazine and its website. In addition to RUE MORGUE, he currently writes for BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH, SCREAM, IndieWire.com, TIME OUT, DELIRIUM and others. His book THE FRIGHTFEST GUIDE TO MONSTER MOVIES (FAB Press) is out this fall, and he has contributed liner notes and featurettes to a number of Blu-ray and DVD releases. Among his screenplay credits are SHADOW: DEAD RIOT and LEECHES!, and he is currently working on THE DOLL with director Dante Tomaselli.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Only Dies As A Human In 1 Of His Movies

An unwritten rule of thumb is that action heroes tend to be indestructible. They can be beaten, stabbed, shot, fall from great heights, get run over and much more, but the only superficial damage they’ll sport is typically a torn shirt that allows them to show off the jacked physique they’d worked so hard to acquire.
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo responds to bizarre rumour she killed somebody while stage-diving

Lizzo has spoken out in response to a rumour that she “stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody”. The pop star shared her thoughts on the rumour in a TikTok posted yesterday (July 28), saying: “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’ Trailer Tells A Shocking Mystery Behind ‘The Joy of Painting’

If you didn’t grow up with the soothing, tranquil voice and vibes of Bob Ross, the white afroed painter whose seminal “The Joy of Painting” show might have been one of the best anger management tools of the 1980s and 1990s, you missed out. Though at this point, Ross has become an iconic figure in the art world, and you probably know of him, have heard of him, or recognize his smiling, beatific visage. Ross’ peaceful art show, gently talking to you about his process while he crafted fairly quick landscape paintings, made him seem like the most chilled out dude on earth, but that title of the upcoming new documentary, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” suggests a much darker story.
WorldTVOvermind

“Kings Of Jo’Burg” Producer Shona Ferguson Passes Away

To someone watching from the sidelines, what the Fergusons mean to their fans and South Africa as a whole can only be summed up through the resonant eyes of lawyer Theba Ikalafeng: “ I have never met you. But I knew you so well. We all did. We loved everything about you. We watched and nodded in pride as you and Connie soared and represented the best of us. How you and Connie Ferguson loved, complemented, and celebrated each other so beautifully, publicly. How hard you worked together to build Ferguson Films into a powerhouse exemplary studio in an industry that never believed in us before you showed up. How your Queen, Rockville, Wild, iGazi, and Kings of Jo’Burg kept us glued to our screens with characters and plots with which we could relate and beyond our imaginations. How you vividly demonstrated that black success can be earned and not always scammed. How as ‘immigrants’, you validated the pursuit and ideals of a welcoming, inclusive, and diverse South Africa…Thank you for the excellence. Thank you for representing our best.”
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Terrifying Footage Shows a Shark Appearing to Circle Unsuspecting Swimmers

In a bloodcurdling oceanic scene, a possibly hungry hammerhead shark looked to be circling swimmers, the sea creature intent on leaving a trail of red water behind it. Connor Seitz posted a nail-biting clip on TikTok that he took from his hotel room in Florida. Two girls enjoying themselves in the sea were unaware of a shark that appeared to be circling them.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Brawley, CAthedesertreview.com

The Chosen's "Andrew," actor Noah James speaks to The Desert Review

– Look for the upcoming projects of Noah James – such as the upcoming Netflix holiday movie "City Lights," audiobooks and more – on his website noahjamesprojects.com, or his Instagram at james_noahjames. Search for “The Chosen app” on iOS (for Apple devices), or Google Play (for Android devices), or other...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The best movies based on a true story

If there’s one thing studios like to do, it’s put a true story on the big screen. Usually, based on biographic books, these movies overcome the usual trappings of sequels, remakes, and reboots. Often being the first screen telling of these amazing events. What constitutes a film based on a...
Religionyoursun.com

LETTER: Remembering God's promise to Noah?

God and the flood. Do you remember looking up after a summer rain and the clouds starting to disappear, and there appeared a rainbow in the sky? What a beautiful sight!. Did you know that in the Holy Bible in Genesis 9 verses 11-17 that God made a covenant with Noah that when God saw the rainbow in the sky that God would remember and never again would God destroy the Earth with a flood.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

FANTASIA INTERVIEW: Director Phil Tippett on ‘MAD GOD’

The animation and SFX legend talks his long-gestating stop motion opus. Part of Hassle film editor Oscar Goff’s continuing coverage of the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival – click here to follow along!. Even if you’re not familiar with his name, you’re almost certainly familiar with the work of Phil...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Demonic (2021)

Written and directed by Neill Blomkamp. Starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Nathalie Boltt, Michael J. Rogers, and Andrea Agur. A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed. Few filmmakers can claim to have had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy