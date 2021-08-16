No Vax, No Service: Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect in NYC Restaurants, Venues

After graduating from The College of Wooster, Rasmia Kirmani-Frye ’95 immediately knew she wanted to move to New York City and begin a career in social justice. After a rocky start at the organization, ACORN, she accepted a position as a receptionist for the Time Square Alliance, an organization focused on improving the famous Manhattan commercial center, Kirmani-Frye started applying her experience as an urban studies major at Wooster to what she was seeing in the city’s neighborhoods. “Narratives are created about place and people from outside entities,” she said. “I wanted to figure out how we could invest in the power of residents in the communities to develop authentic narratives that affect change.” For the last 25 years, that is what Kirmani-Frye has been doing through numerous roles, from helping Brooklyn communities transform their parks into spaces for joy and celebration, partnering with residents and organizations to lead a community-based organization in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and working as director of public/private partnerships for the New York City Housing Authority where she founded The Fund for Public Housing, a non-profit organization. Now as an independent consultant, she works with the Ford Foundation, local government, residents, and non-profit organizations to improve public housing both in the city and nationally.