Traffic

Paving on Decker Chapel Road Finishes Today; Adjusted Paving Schedule for This Week

wzdm.com
 5 days ago

Paving on Decker Chapel Road is scheduled for completion today. Work on the road began on Saturday. Knox County Highway crews now plan to work on Noble Road, 15th Street Road, Schulze Road, and Joseph Emison Road tomorrow. Also, work is planned tomorrow on the Camp Arthur Road edges. Work...

www.wzdm.com

Traffic
Politics
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Kettle Creek Road to close next week for paving

RENOVO — Paving along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) in Clinton County will begin Tuesday, August 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This paving is part of a $2.9 million project to improve 11 miles of roadway in Clinton and Centre counties. The work zone, which starts in...
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Route 3005 Chapel Road Drainage Improvements Next Week in Center Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Chapel Road (Route 3005) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting. Drainage improvement work requiring the closure of a portion of Chapel Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and continue around-the-clock through 4...
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Paving Continues Today in Knox County

Paving continues across Knox County today. Work is scheduled to finish on streets in the town of Ragsdale, along with Ragsdale Road. The final work scheduled will start on Hatton Road on Saturday. The repairs will be done by two separate crews working at the same time. All paving projects...
Vincennes, INwzdm.com

RDC Approves Tree Clearing Contract for Main Street Work

The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved a tree-clearing contract for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The two phases together stretch from near Kimmel Pointe to near Clark Middle School. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the work on appraising land for acquisition in Phase Two is nearly...
Davis, CAcityofdavis.org

Paving Improvement Update Week of Aug. 23

The following work is scheduled for the week of August 23 as part of the annual summer pavement improvement project:. •Concrete repairs will occur on Emerald Bay Dr, Montgomery Ave and Vista Way during the week of Aug. 23. There may be parking impacts and shoulder closures on parts of these streets between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Lancaster, PAFOX43.com

Paving scheduled next week on Route 222 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Paving is scheduled next week on Route 222 in the City of Lancaster. Prince Street will be repaved from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27 starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day. Lane restrictions will be in place and motorists should expect delays. Parking...
Gardner, MAgardner-ma.gov

Road Paving Update

Ashley Drive then Chapman Park 7AM - 5PM for MBS Paving (Final Coat) Bear Hill Rd 7AM - 12PM MBS Paving (Final Coat) Leo Drive 7AM - 3PM Adjusting Structures & Installing Berm. *** Please note that this is a base line schedule and changes will need to be made as work progresses. All work is based on weather conditions and actual field conditions.
Fall River, MAfallriverreporter.com

MassDOT set to pave part of Route 24 in Fall River into next week

FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting paving operations on Route 24 southbound in Fall River. The work is scheduled to occur during overnight hours only beginning Thursday, August 19, at 8:00 p.m. and continuing until Thursday morning, August 26. All overnight hour work takes place during the hours of 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
East Greenbush, NYeastgreenbush.org

Paving Notice - 8/20/2021

August 19, 2021 — The Highway Department will be completing paving preservation projects on Friday, August 20th. The following streets will be completed at this time:Morgan Road, Country Lane and Werking Road. It is essential that residents cooperate by parking all vehicles off the roadway during paving operations and any...
Scottsboro, ALjcsentinel.com

Scottsboro looking to re-pave two more roads

The Paving Advisory Committee added two more roads, County Park Road and Roseberry Drive, to present to the Scottsboro City Council on Monday for re-paving. City Council President Richard Bailey suggested the council to have the suggestion for the cost to go up to $550,000 to cover potential overages, which have reportedly been an issue in the last two projects with “the price keeps going up daily.”
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents return from vacation to find city towed their cars to pave stretch of road

PITTSBURGH — Residents of Pittsburgh’s South Side told Channel 11 that they thought their cars were stolen, only to find out the city towed them to pave a stretch of road. Shannon Howley and her boyfriend, Patrick Devlin, went on vacation at the end of July and when they came back, they noticed Bradish Street was paved and that both of their cars were gone.
Knox County, INwuzr.com

Updated Paving Schedule for Knox County Released

Paving continues across Knox County today. Work is planned for today on Apache, Cherokee, Navajo, Fort Knox, and Fort Knox Roads. Tomorrow, crews will start on Ragsdale Road, and also streets in the town of Ragsdale will get repairs today as well. The final work will be done to Hatton Road on Saturday. The repairs will be done by two separate crews working at the same time.
Jackson County, FLWJHG-TV

Jackson County Commissioners look at new road paving mixture

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more than 900 miles of dirt roads in Jackson County, road maintenance can get expensive. A special meeting for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners was held in Marianna on Wednesday to discuss a special mixture that, when added to pavement, is supposed to make roads last longer. The mixture was presented to commissioners by a representative from Forta.
Chicago, ILJournal & Topics

Summit Paving Project Engineering Advances

City Engineer Sarah Mitchell brought the results of an Aug. 4 bid opening for the proposed repaving of Summit Avenue between Washington Street and the Chicago city limits (near the Ozark crossing). The city had hoped to do the work a year ago, but was able to get some funding...
Sussex County, NJadvertisernewsnorth.com

County to pave 34 miles of road

The Sussex County Commissioners on Aug. 11 awarded a contract for nearly $10.8 million to Riverview Paving for the county resurfacing program. Overall, the county received seven bids for the project, which includes the milling and paving of about 34 miles of county road. The project includes four roads in...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10020 Chapel Road

The value is in the LAND. Just take a look at the attached VIDEO of this property (and the property next door, also available for purchase) to fully appreciate the breathtaking beauty of this lot. An incredible opportunity to own almost four estate quality acres in the heart of the Potomac Village. The picturesque site, with sprawling grasslands and mature trees, provides tranquil and private setting, perfect for a refuge from the bustle of Washington DC. All improvements on the property will convey in 'As Is' and 'Where Is' condition. The 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Baths house is currently tenant occupied. Set on a bucolic no through street, just off the prestigious River Road, the property is located only a couple of blocks to the Village center (0.6 miles), and within easy reach of major commuting routs, three airports, the area's fine shopping, dining, schools, and wide range of museums, sports venues, and cultural centers. Truly a one-of-a-kind property, unlike anything else in this area. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live your dream!
Frisco, COSummit Daily News

Paving projects begin in Frisco this week

The town of Frisco’s public works department and a third-party contractor will begin work on various paving projects throughout town streets this week. Starting Thursday, Aug. 19, milling will start on Hawn Drive and continue Friday, Aug. 20. Paving the road will happen Monday, Aug. 23. Traffic will be detoured on the south side of the Hawn Drive loop, and the road will remain open through the weekend.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Crews paving city roads begins today

BEDFORD – Flynn & Sons Excavating & Paving Inc. crews will begin milling and paving City of Bedford roads on Monday. The roads being paved are 17th Street from A Street to Hawthorne Drive, 19th Street from Washington Avenue to Mitchell Road, 22nd Street from H Street to M Street, and H Street from 22nd Street to 25th Street.

Community Policy