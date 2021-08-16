Paving on Decker Chapel Road Finishes Today; Adjusted Paving Schedule for This Week

The value is in the LAND. Just take a look at the attached VIDEO of this property (and the property next door, also available for purchase) to fully appreciate the breathtaking beauty of this lot. An incredible opportunity to own almost four estate quality acres in the heart of the Potomac Village. The picturesque site, with sprawling grasslands and mature trees, provides tranquil and private setting, perfect for a refuge from the bustle of Washington DC. All improvements on the property will convey in 'As Is' and 'Where Is' condition. The 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Baths house is currently tenant occupied. Set on a bucolic no through street, just off the prestigious River Road, the property is located only a couple of blocks to the Village center (0.6 miles), and within easy reach of major commuting routs, three airports, the area's fine shopping, dining, schools, and wide range of museums, sports venues, and cultural centers. Truly a one-of-a-kind property, unlike anything else in this area. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live your dream!