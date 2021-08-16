Cancel
A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA timeline of the political turmoil that led to Monday's resignation of embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin:. Feb 24, 2020: A reformist ruling alliance collapses after more than 35 lawmakers withdraw their support, led by Muhyiddin's Bersatu party. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad quits abruptly to protest Bersatu's plan to form a new government with the corruption-tainted regime led by the United Malays National Organization party that he ousted in 2018 elections.

