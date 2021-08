England overcame some obdurate Indian resistance to have the visitors six down - leading by 154 - by stumps on day four of the second Test at Lord's. England, with a 27-run advantage overnight, were brilliant in the morning session, picking up the wickets of openers KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (21) before India had earned a lead of their own, while Sam Curran (1-30) claimed key man Virat Kohli (20) just before lunch.