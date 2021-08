Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is not listening to the noise surrounding Harry Kane’s future.The England captain is dominating the headlines as he tries to get his move to Manchester City with Spurs currently holding firm in their desire to keep a player who still has three years left on his contract.Every time Nuno faces the press he is quizzed on Kane’s situation, the latest being whether he will make his Spurs return against Wolves on Saturday.Kane did not play against City last weekend due to his late return from holiday while he has also not travelled...