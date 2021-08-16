Cancel
Hacker Claims to Have 100 Million T-Mobile Users' Data

By Ameya Paleja
Posted by 
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
A hacker's post on a forum has revealed that the personal data of millions of T-Mobile customers might have been accessed from the company's servers and is now out for sale on the internet, Vice reported. As a response, the company has told Vice that it is investigating the matter and does not have much to share at this point in time.

The hacker claims that they were able to compromise several servers of the company and access the "full customer info" of its users in the USA. In an online chat with Vice's staff, the hacker has also shared some samples of the data and the website found the sample data to be authentic and belonging to a T-Mobile customer.

In addition to the phone numbers and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), a unique number given to every mobile phone device, the hacker also had access to user's names, physical addresses, and driver's license information, the website said.

On the forum, the hacker has claimed that they could provide the data of about 30 million users for six Bitcoin. At the time of publishing this, that would be equivalent to US$283,000. According to the hacker's claims, this is still a small subset of data that they have access to. The majority of the data is being sold privately.

The company told Vice that it is aware of the forum post and is investigating the matter. According to the hacker, the company has identified the breach and fixed it, since they no longer have "backdoor" access to the servers. However, the hacker claims to have downloaded data from the servers and created local copies with multiple backups.

This is not the first incident of a data breach at T-Mobile. The company began this year with an incident report that its servers had been accessed without authorization and hackers had gained access to customer proprietary network information (CPNI) which included phone numbers, the number of lines associated with an account, and call-related information.

In 2018, the company had reported an "unauthorized capture of data" for about three percent of its total customer. During this breach, two million T-Mobile customers lost the privacy of their names, billing zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers, and account type — prepaid or postpaid to hackers, Tech Crunch had then reported.

Interesting Engineering has reached out to T-Mobile regarding any news about the breach and will update the story if a comment is received.

