Larry C. Weidler, 69, of Jersey Shore, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 18, 1952, in Lock Haven and was the son of Kathryn (Snook) Startzel of Williamsport and the late Lawrence Weidler. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1970. Larry had worked at Hanson Aggregates and retired in 2017. He was Methodist by faith and was a member of the American Legion, Elks, Moose and VFW; all of Jersey Shore. He enjoyed old tractors.