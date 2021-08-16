Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A New Word For Houston, Thanks To Wong

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 10 years, New York Spectrum Holding Company — controlled by Chau-Chi “Charles” Wong — has engaged in the acquisition of low-power broadcast TV stations. Among the licensee’s leaders across its history is Vern Fotheringham, CEO of ARK Multicasting. In recent weeks, Wong has emerged as a seller,...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Licensee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessRadio Business Report

A Former iHeart Star Joins Its U.K. Investment Suitor

She gave a big New York radio station a rebirth that directly brought it back to its roots as a top CHR/Pop station serving the Big Apple. Earlier, she played a key role in giving Houston a CHR/Pop outlet following the demise of two competitors at a volatile time for the format.
Texas StateRadio Business Report

The InFOCUS Podcast: John Moesch, West Texas Radio Group

John Moesch, the Vice President and General Manager of the West Texas Radio Group, oversees a group of radio stations in a region known as Permian Basin — and it’s a place where his company competes against another local operator, and against Townsquare Media. What should media buyers and planners...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
EconomyPosted by
Z107.3

‘River Dave’ Will Get A Brand New Home Thanks To Tech Billionaire

Hermit might be a strong word. Last year, when covid really put the boots to us and shut everything down, I finally got around to reading the book about Christopher Knight, aka the North Pond Hermit. It was a fascinating read, from start to finish. He was extremely resourceful, and admittedly a thief of epic proportions. But was he really a hermit?
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
New York City, NYinformnny.com

New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon. “The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

Dig World Coming This Fall To Katy!

The first and only all-ages, construction-themed adventure park in Texas is a few months away from its grand opening in Katy. The park will allow kids and adults to safely operate real, heavy construction equipment year round. Depending on height, kids may operate machines themselves or with an adult. Located adjacent to Katy Mills Mall, the 3.5 acre site is expected to host over 100,000 people in its first year, entertaining them with a multitude of once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on experiences. These will include the opportunity to operate excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and much more. “At Katy Mills, we are committed to growing, evolving, and supporting what the community needs,” said Lisa Connolly, Katy Mills Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Dig World will surely enhance the family-friendly offerings of Katy Mills, providing a fun place for families to spend time together during their visit to the center.”
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Restaurant Roundup: The Loop Handcrafted Churros, Stone Age Korean Grill, Zoa Moroccan Kitchen opening soon

A local chef is opening a new Katy restaurant using the Korean hot stone method of cooking, and a local Moroccan concept is expanding in this week's Restaurant Roundup. Additionally, Rice Village is getting the first Houston location of a churro chain, and Houston is one of the markets where a new celebrity-backed ghost kitchen has launched.
MLBESPN

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

A-doubled for González in the 5th. b-grounded out for Walker in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 7th. E--Davis (4). LOB--New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B--Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). RBI--Davis (17), Pollock (51), Taylor (64), McKinney (26), T.Turner (53). SB--T.Turner (24). CS--T.Turner (4). Runners left...
Las Vegas, NVRadio Business Report

Confirmed: NAB Show Planning Digital Compliment

Until now, the National Association of Broadcasters has remained quiet with respect to whether or not individuals who do not travel to the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas will have an option to participate via the comfort of their home or office, digitally. On Friday (8/20), welcome news for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy