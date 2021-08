BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Avon turned to new starters on offense and an experienced defense for a 38-0 road win over Brunswick on Friday night. Avon, ranked No. 10 in the Cleveland.com top 25, had to replace graduated quarterback Niko Pappas. To do so, the Eagles turned to junior Sam DeTillio to run the offense. DeTillio answered the call by completing nine of his 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a seven-yard rushing score.