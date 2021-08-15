Cancel
Eugene, OR

Sha'Carri Richardson to race all 3 Olympic 100m medalists at Prefontaine Classic

By Liz Roscher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not be at the Olympics, but Sha'Carri Richardson will get the chance to run the 100 meters against the fastest women in the world. Richardson, who couldn't take part in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed drug test, will run the 100 at next week's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, according to the Wall Street Journal. And she'll face the best in the world: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the Jamaican trio who swept the 100m medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be running that race.

