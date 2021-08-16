Cancel
Fox News helps Ron DeSantis become one of the country's most popular Republicans

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
From the 2020 election through February, Fox News asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to appear on its airwaves nearly once a day and willingly broadcast staged events — set up by DeSantis' team — that made the governor look good.

Driving the news: That's according to the Tampa Bay Times' Steve Contorno , who got four months of emails between the network and DeSantis’ office through a records request.

Why it matters: The 1,250 pages of emails "lay bare how DeSantis has wielded the country’s largest conservative megaphone and show a striking effort by Fox to inflate the Republican’s profile," Contorno writes.

  • So-called "exclusives" — like one on "Fox & Friends" in January touting DeSantis' efforts to vaccinate senior citizens — are orchestrated in collaboration with the governor's media people, who share topics and talking points with the network.
  • Once, Contorno reports, a producer even offered to let DeSantis pick the subject matter if he agreed to come on.

The big picture: The network has made DeSantis one of the most popular Republicans in the country, and the friendly attention has given him a big boost already for a 2024 presidential run.

  • A nationwide poll of Republican voters in July showed that DeSantis would get 39% of the theoretical GOP primary vote sans former President Trump — with former Vice President Pence at just 15%.

Between the lines: In the first six months of this year, DeSantis had scheduled more meetings with Sean Hannity than with his lieutenant governor and the state's top public health official.

The other side: "While other networks were busy lauding states whose governors have either retired in disgrace or are undergoing a recall, Fox News was willing to hear our perspective and report the facts," a DeSantis spokesperson told the Times in a statement.

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

