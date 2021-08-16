3 shot, 1 dead in DC triple shooting as city violence continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and two others wounded after a triple shooting Sunday night in what was another violent stretch of days in the District. Sunday's shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 16th and V Street in the Southeast. Police say one of the victims was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.www.fox5dc.com
